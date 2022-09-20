7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Dense pockets of fog were present across the Ohio River Valley this morning which made it slightly difficult to navigate the roads early. Most of the fog started to lift around 10 AM with bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the board for the afternoon hours. A few patchy clouds started to increase late in the day, but we stayed on the dry and quiet side of Mother Nature. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 70s with it feeling slightly muggy. We will stay clear as we head into the evening hours as well. A great evening to sit out on the back porch and soak in the last remaining days of Summer 2022. Tonight, we will trend mainly clear with some isolated pockets of fog for the Wednesday morning commute. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s again. Winds will be calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day. It will be feeling more Summer-like in the weather department once again for the last day of the season. Daytime highs will trend to be in the mid to low 80s. Rain showers and potential rumbles of thunder are likely for the Ohio Valley as another cold front is expected to move through during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a risk for some severe weather. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and some hail formation. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Rain activity could trickle into the morning hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy as we welcome in the new season of Fall. This is the first official day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox taking place. Weather wise, we see an abrupt dip in temperatures to below average as we struggle to get out of the mid-60s. A rather fitting switch to cooler weather with the new season. It will probably be a good opportunity to turn the furnace on.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for the first football Friday during the new month of Fall across the Ohio Valley! And oh yes it will feel like Fall! Temperatures will trend to be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid to low 60s. Plan to breakout the Fall flannels, pumpkin spice lattes, and anything else you may need to stay warm on the sidelines.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases another dose of cooler air as daytime highs will max out in the mid-60s. Sky coverage will mix in sun and clouds throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures likely back in the 70s. There could be a few showers late in the day.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week. Daytime highs will trend in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the Ohio Valley with temperatures in the mid-60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey