Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The possibility for severe weather on Thursday increases as a weather system develops and approaches our region.

SPC Severe Outlook for Thursday

The severe outlook issued by the SPC outlines portions of Noble, Guernsey, Harrison, Belmont, & Monroe Counties in a 2 out of 5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania is outlined in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five. Wind gusting as high as 45+mph can be expected with winds sustained between 20-30mph through the morning to evening hours.

Predictor outlining precipitation moving into the region.

Moderate to heavy rain showers are expected early morning Thursday, with the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms.

Predictor showing moderate to heavy rainfall potential through the morning hours of Thursday.

The bulk of precipitation provided by this system can be expected late morning Thursday just before lunch. A raincoat is recommended with high wind speeds, so hold onto an umbrella!

Forecast rain totals across the Ohio Valley.

Rainfall amounts can range from a half inch to a little over an inch. Locally higher amounts are expected along the windward side of the mountains, and along hill/mountain tops. With the lack of precipitation over the past few days flooding is unlikely. Tornadic activity within this system is also unlikely.

Threat levels for potential severe weather on Thursday.

The primary cause of concern associated with this system with be the moderate to heavy rain showers, and predominately the winds. With winds sustain between 20-30mph and the potential for 45+mph gusts. Sudden downbursts can be expected in times of collapsing thunderstorms where 50+mph winds could be experienced.

