An updated look at county power outage totals for the Ohio Valley.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area.

Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 7News that there is storm damage with trees down in the area.

The thunderstorms also brought widespread rainfall back to the Ohio Valley with radar estimated rain totals around a half inch or more.

Stay with StormTracker 7 and 7NEWS for updates.