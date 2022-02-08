Precip chances will stick around for the next few days

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few pockets of flurries were present across the Ohio Valley to kick start the day, a fine coating on the cars and roadways did not provide much in terms of hassle. The clouds were around early in the day, but the afternoon hours had sunshine and a few clouds around. It was another nice-looking day. Temperatures were a bit chilly though, as our afternoon high struggled to get out of the mid to low 30s. We will see a rebound to seasonable temps for the rest of this week starting tomorrow. However, we will start to see minor rounds of precip back in the forecast. Tonight, the cloud will likely increase, and our overnight low will be reached just after midnight, in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will rise into the AM commute timeframe closer to the lower 30s. Winds will also start to pick up slightly and blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will start the day with partly cloudy skies, but the clouds will likely increase later. Good news is, from the AM commute into the afternoon, temps will be on the climb! We will see a warming trend to near average conditions for our area till Saturday with today’s high reaching the mid 40s. Winds will also be present and blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 possible. A few pockets of evening showers are possible.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley later in the work-week. A few rounds of patchy snow flurries with very little to no accumulation is possible in the late morning and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We continue to see precip chances from this system into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Overcast and grey with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. A switch over to a wintry mix is possible through Saturday morning. Snow accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A changeover to a wintry mix is expected as we head into the weekend. We will see a combination of snow and rain moving in. Still, plenty of details that need fine-tuned this far out. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees with falling temps into the afternoon as colder air funnels in.

SUNDAY: Calmer weather compared to Saturday. Mainly cloudy with a few rays of sun possible. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Mainly cloudy for the new week. Yes, again. A round of two of snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as temperatures stay in the mid to low 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey