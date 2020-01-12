Quiet and chilly on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Cloudy, calm, and chilly, Lows 35-37.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, Highs 51-53.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds, spotty morning rain showers, mild, Highs 55-57.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon through nighttime rain showers, partly cloudy, Highs near 50-52.
THURSDAY: AM mix of rain and snow showers possible, otherwise some sunshine, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: AM flurries, cloudy, PM rain likely, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Rain to overnight snow showers, Highs around 48-50.
SUNDAY: Colder, mostly cloudy, AM flurries, Highs 32-34.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler