Quiet and chilly on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, calm, and chilly, Lows 35-37.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, Highs 51-53.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds, spotty morning rain showers, mild, Highs 55-57.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon through nighttime rain showers, partly cloudy, Highs near 50-52.
THURSDAY: AM mix of rain and snow showers possible, otherwise some sunshine, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: AM flurries, cloudy, PM rain likely, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Rain to overnight snow showers, Highs around 48-50.
SUNDAY: Colder, mostly cloudy, AM flurries, Highs 32-34.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

