7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs 51-53.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine, staying dry and nice, Highs 48-50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny and comfortable, Highs near 53-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs near 52-54.

FRIDAY: Clouds continue, Highs near 55.

SATURDAY: Chance for PM rain showers, mainly cloudy, Highs 51-54.

SUNDAY: Rain possible with cloudy skies, Highs 49-51.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler