Quiet weather to begin the weekend with rain likely on Sunday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The sunshine was out at periods today thanks to high pressure building its way into the valley. The sun was able to melt some of the snow across the area. We officially measured 1.8″ at the station in downtown Wheeling. After a downright frigid start to the day, we stayed cold, and it felt colder when we accounted for the winds. High temperatures today maxed out in the mid to low 20s. Winds will stay around as we head into the evening hours and overnight. It will be a mainly clear night with that cold air locked in place. We will see similar temperatures and wind chill factors as we did today, for tomorrow morning. Lows will dip down into the mid to low teens with the wind chill factor likely to be in the single digits once again. Stay bundled up tomorrow morning if you must head out anywhere. Seasonable temps will return tomorrow.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for sky coverage with dry and quiet weather returning. Winds should start to die down as well since we will be in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few rain showers moving in later in the evening. temps will climb Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of widespread rain showers. Another soaking rainfall is likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the lower 40s. It will likely be breezy as well. A brief changeover to snow is possible late in the evening as colder air makes a return. We will stay with a colder air mass for the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for the beginning of the new work-week. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s for our daytime high. Winds will also start to pickup as well, making it feel much colder.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the early parts of the next week. Temperatures will remain cold, maxing out in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of breezy winds. Temperatures will flirt with the 40s for our daytime high.

THURSDAY: We will trend dry through the end of the week thanks to high pressure overhead. High temperatures will be near the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: A return of rain showers for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures remain in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey