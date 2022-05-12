7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Anyone tired of this broken record? I am not because it has been easy forecasting in the weather department for a change. The only issue for me is finding stuff to talk about haha! Anyway, the sunshine and blue skies were back yet again, although there was a slight milky hue to them. The reason, smoke particles from the wildfires out west traveled into the upper levels of the atmosphere and were transported over the Ohio Valley. The good news, air quality will not be impacted by the smoke particles. In terms of temps, we got back near 80 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud coverage will stay at bay as we transition to the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be back in the upper mid to upper 50s. It will be a very mild start to your Friday.

FRIDAY: Our stretch of nice weather will stick around to end the week, but the pattern shifts afterwards. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies through the day. Later in the afternoon/evening, a few spotty showers could develop across Northern WV. With the chances for rain, that means an increase in cloud cover. We will start to see more prominent clouds to begin the day on Saturday.

SATURDAY: After a very nice stretch of weather, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a return of wet weather for the weekend. Rounds of rain are likely for the morning and again for the afternoon, a few storms are possible. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s. Saturday will not be a complete washout. There will be periods of rain and then some pockets of dry weather. Just check radar before you leave to go anywhere for the weekend.

SUNDAY: More clouds and rain showers for the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s. We will stick with spotty showers into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY: Rain activity will likely stick around into the start of the next work-week, mostly in the morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 70s for our highs. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the day. The trend for rain is low, allowing for an opportunity for dry weather. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the day. We will max out thermometers around 70 degrees. There is a chance for rain across the Ohio Valley.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise, we will stay in the low to mid 70s. Sky coverage will likely be cloudy with a chance for rain showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey