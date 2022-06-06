7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A tale of two halves would best describe the weather across Ohio and West Virginia for the first Monday of the month. We started off the day with bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It was a very mild start as well with morning temps in the lower 60s. As the day progressed, so did the temperatures. We were able to max out in the upper 70s to low 80s across the board. The sunshine began to fade away as cloud coverage and spotty showers started to fire up across the area in the mid-afternoon hours. The trend to see a return for widespread rain should off till the early morning hours tomorrow. Tonight, rain activity will start to become more widespread as we head past midnight. Steady downpours are expected for the morning commute. Overnight lows will sit in the lower 60s with some patchy valley fog possible.

TUESDAY: Keep the umbrellas around for the commute to and from work as our next weather system makes its way into the Ohio Valley. A center of low pressure and associated cold front will advance through the region for the morning and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. We are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Concerns will be for breezy winds. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph. Maximum temperatures should hold near the mid-70s. A return of mugginess is expected with southerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy for most of the daytime hours. A few rays of sunshine could start to poke through behind the clouds in the afternoon. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 70s. Rain showers could start to advance though the evening hours and stick around for the early morning hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Aside from a few spotty showers in the morning, we should remain quiet in the weather department for your Thursday. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon. We will max out thermometers in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. A few pockets of rain will be scattered around the area. Some portions could stay drier than others.

SATURDAY: Our next widespread weather maker will likely bring scattered showers and storms to the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s. I will keep an eye out for thunderstorm development as we approach the weekend.

SUNDAY: High pressure starts to make its way back into the region, allowing for more widespread sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Mainly clear is the trend for now. Although I am keeping an eye out on some cooler than average temperatures as we head into Mid-June. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey