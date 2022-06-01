7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies were around to begin the day today, although cloud coverage started to become a bit more widespread for the afternoon and evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Ohio Valley. The watch will expire at 10 PM this evening. As a cold front advances through Ohio, we will start to see clusters of showers and storms fire up ahead of the front itself. The pre-frontal showers should stay sub-severe with the mainline of showers and storms expected later this evening. We will likely see the heaviest precip after 6 PM. Torrential downpours, gusty winds, and the potential for some hail formation is likely within any storms that fire up. The high heat and oppressive dew point temperatures will add fuel to the fire if any storms do blossom. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the muggy category. Tonight, showers and storms will likely linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A change in pattern thanks to a cold front will bring a cooler and less muggy air-mass into the area as well as scattered showers and possible storms throughout the day. Keep the umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 70s with dewpoint levels starting to drop down. Most of the day will feature grey and cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with cooler air staying for the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s, and it will be an overall good day to be outdoors. Temperatures will start to increase as we turn our attention to the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet for the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to do some yard work or hangout by the pool, it will be a great day to do so.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with temperatures on the climb towards the upper 70s. A few pockets of rain are possible for the evening hours and through the early stages of the next week.

MONDAY: Grey and cloudy to begin the new week. Another weather system could bring widespread rain back to the forecast. High temps will be in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and pockets of rain across Ohio and West Virginia. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of spotty showers across the board. Maximum temperatures for the day will sit in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey