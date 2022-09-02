7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Pockets of sunshine were behind layers of clouds across the Ohio Valley this Friday. Portions of the area received more sun than others. The good news at least, no precipitation around thanks to high pressure still under control. Although, an increase in coverage for rain will return as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures were warm and dew points were high today. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with dew points in the sticky/muggy category. We stay sticky into the weekend. Pockets of clouds will be around as we head closer to kickoff for some Ohio Valley football this evening. Just remember to stay hydrated if you plan to go out this evening. Tonight, clouds will increase and become more prominent across the area. Overnight lows will only reach the upper 60s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases and increase in cloud cover for the area along with seasonably warm air in place. It may feel sticky with muggy air along with daytime highs back in the lower 80s. A stray shower or two could fire up in the afternoon hours. Coverage will be spotty in nature. Saturday will be drier compared to Sunday, as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s. In terms of weather, a cold front will advance and make its approach to the area. This will bring additional moisture and rain activity to the Ohio Valley. Showers will likely start in the late morning and continue off/on through the evening. Thunderstorms could also fire up for the afternoon. Rain showers will likely stick around into the holiday on Monday.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain for the new week and for Labor Day itself. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain activity is likely across the valley. It will not be a full day of rain, but off/on showers for most of the region.

TUESDAY: Cooler air starts to move in with cloud coverage returning. Daytime highs will sit in the upper 70s. A few pockets of rain could advance into the region.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun. Daytime highs will range in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is on par for average. Dew points may start to increase as well.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with maximum temperatures in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain to end the week. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey