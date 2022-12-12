7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler air across the Ohio Valley as we begin the new week. We started off today with temperatures in the mid-30s under overcast skies and that was the trend even through the afternoon and evening. We did not see much in terms of warmth, as daytime highs were in the upper 30s. Cold air moved into the region as our winds had a northerly component to them. At times, there was a wind chill across the valley as winds blew from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will partially decrease as broad high pressure moves overhead. We will filter in more sunshine as we head into the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph. Stay bundled up as you step out the door tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds with sunshine back across the board. High pressure will erode most of the clouds, but don’t get too comfortable seeing the bright yellow orb. Cloud cover will start to roll in as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 40s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will start to increase west to east as we head through the day. Our next weather system (that originated in the Colorado Rockies) will be on the horizon, likely bringing rain showers and the potential for freezing rain into our viewing area. Now details are still limited, but the trend involves cold air at the surface with warm air aloft. The setup for accumulating freezing rain is expected to our east and not impact our immediate area. The best chances for rain to start will be late in the day on Wednesday through the beginning of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will increase as we head into the morning hours of Thursday. Winds will also increase and be rather breezy at times. The forecasting challenge with this weather system is how much warm air aloft will change precipitation type? For us locally, I expect all the precip to fall as rain. There could be a few localized instances of freezing rain in some of our higher terrain areas, but most should stay as rain. The best chance for freezing rain to fall is across portions of PA, west of Pittsburgh. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will reign supreme with a stray snow flurry possible. Temperatures will start to trend seasonal, maxing out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will also start to die down.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with cooler air locked in. Temperatures will max out around the freezing mark. We could see a few scattered snow showers during the morning timeframe.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures trending to be colder than the freezing mark.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid to low 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey