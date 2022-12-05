7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The bright yellow orb was back out and about across the Ohio Valley today thanks to a pocket of high pressure near our region. This kept most of the morning and afternoon seeing sunshine with an increase in cloud cover through the evening hours. After a chilly start with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s, we rebounded back towards the mid to low 50s for maximum temperatures. With an increase in cloud cover, we can expect our next weather system is approaching. The next system will bring scattered rain showers across the board for most of this new work-week. Tonight, clouds will increase into our region with a chance for light rain after midnight. We will deal with off/on rain showers through all of tomorrow thanks to a slow-moving weather system. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will blow from the south around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with off/on rain showers being the trend. Morning and afternoon will be the best timeframe for precipitation. The slow-moving system means that we will stay under grey and overcast skies for near all of the day with temperatures not warming up much, maxing out in the mid to low 50s towards the end of the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will see rising temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: We will continue the theme with off/on rain showers for the morning hours of Wednesday. The slow-moving system will finally push out towards the evening hours. Daytime highs will be closer to 60 degrees. Winds will not be a factor.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with above average temperatures staying in the forecast. We will max around 50 degrees. There is a chance for spotty showers to move in towards the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Grey and cloudy with rain showers likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s. Winds could be somewhat a factor through the day.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with near seasonable temperatures back in the forecast. We will max out in the mid-40s. Broad high pressure will keep the region dry, but clouds will stay overhead.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers, primarily in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey