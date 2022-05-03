7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so grey skies and gloomy looking weather would best describe the Ohio Valleys weather for the day. Most of the rain that moved in early this afternoon was contained to areas north of I 70. The main threat for severe weather is expected for the late afternoon/early evening time period. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the surrounding area in a Tornado Watch that is expected to expire at 9 PM Tuesday evening. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Stay weather aware and prepared for the evening hours as rain showers and storms roll through. The primary concerns for any storm development is gusty winds, the potential for hail formation, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. As we head into the evening hours, most of the rain will start to break apart as it loses daytime heating energy. Rain showers could linger into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Daytime highs will be reached after midnight in the mid to low 60s with cooler air funneling in afterwards. Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around the region, primarily in the morning hours. Cloud coverage will stick around into the afternoon. Afternoon temps will sit in the mid to low 50s. Winds will likely be breezy for most of the day, with sustained winds around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: More clouds in the Ohio Valley skies. Seasonably warm air will return, as we flirt with 70 degrees for the daytime high.

FRIDAY: Another chance for widespread rain back in the forecast as we end the week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will likely be present for the morning and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are likely after lunch.

SATURDAY: Another round of rain showers for the region. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Happy Mother’s Day to all moms across the Ohio Valley! Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s, just in time for all mothers to celebrate a warmer day.

MONDAY: A few more rays of sun are possible as a calmer weather pattern starts to settle in. High temperatures will likely get back into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: All jokes aside, it is about to get warm across the Ohio Valley as temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s for daytime highs. Sunshine and blue skies will describe sky coverage.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey