Monday: Mostly Cloudy with PM spotty showers. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy morning, afternoon PC, an isolated shower or two. Highs in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with highs right around 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 80’s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy with PM thunder showers. Highs in the low 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with on and off thundershowers. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick