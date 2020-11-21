Rain and cloudy conditions precede cooler weather

(7-Day Forecast)
Sunday: Rain beginning in the afternoon and continuing until late Sunday night. Overcast skies to continue. High temperatures of 59.
Monday: Clouds will clear some behind the cold front with a high temperature of 45.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 46.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain beginning in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. High temperature of 56.
Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy, high temperature of 53.
Friday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 55.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 49.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler