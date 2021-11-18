Rain and dropping temps

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: High of 62 can look misleading as it was reached in the early morning hours. Temps will continue to fall through the day, into the 40s by this afternoon. Showers will last until around 4pm this afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the SW at 11mph and gusts up to 21mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 41.

Saturday: More clouds than sunshine for the start of the weekend. High of 49 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers are likely through the day under cloudy skies. High of 51.

Monday: Some rain and snow showers as highs drop into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Several flurries to start the day with a high of 40. Mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler