Rain and snow to stick around for the week ahead.

(7-Day Forecast)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, which should freeze and give us mixed precipitation overnight. High of 40.

Sunday: Rain and snow in the morning under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 39.

Monday: Rain showers and then a mix after sunset and mostly cloudy conditions. High of 41.

Tuesday: Flurries in the morning and finally seeing a bit more sun. High of 38.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a mix in the evening. High of 48.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix in the morning. High of 37.

Christmas Day: Slight chance of snow in the morning and mostly cloudy. High of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler