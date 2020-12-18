https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Rain and snow to stick around for the week ahead.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day Forecast)

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, which should freeze and give us mixed precipitation overnight.  High of 40.

Sunday:  Rain and snow in the morning under mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 39.

Monday:  Rain showers and then a mix after sunset and mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 41.

Tuesday: Flurries in the morning and finally seeing a bit more sun.  High of 38.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a mix in the evening.  High of 48.

Christmas Eve:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix in the morning. High of 37.

Christmas Day:  Slight chance of snow in the morning and mostly cloudy.  High of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter