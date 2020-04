Rain and storms return for Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & thunderstorms, few severe, Highs 67-70.

TONIGHT: Showers and few thunderstorms, mild, Lows 56-58.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers early, maybe a thunderstorm, Highs 68-70.

THURSDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy, Highs 54-56.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds and drier but cooler, Highs 50-53.

SATURDAY: Some sun, mainly dry, showers at night, Highs 52-55.

SUNDAY: Several clouds with few showers, mild, Highs 56-59.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with chance of showers, Highs 57-60.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman