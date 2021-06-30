Rain chances go up as we head deeper into your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: To officially be in a heat wave (according to the National Weather Service) you have to have three consecutive days of 90 degree temps or more. Luckily, we will not be seeing those on a thermometer today. Instead we will see clouds with afternoon/evening rain showers across our region. We have been very hot the last two days, but temperatures will start to go down as we head closer to the weekend. In terms of weather this morning, we have a warm and muggy start yet again. A few clouds are starting to build in, but for the most part we are clear. Some areas of fog are possible along the Ohio River. High temperatures will hover in the mid 80s, a few degrees cooler than the first two days this week and feeling closer to average. We will still be stuck in the tropical air-mass, meaning it will still be muggy and sticky outside. Rain activity looks to start in the mid afternoon and pick up as we head closer dinnertime and through the evening. We could see a few thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/evening as well. The Ohio Valley is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five. Primary concerns would be some gusty winds, downpours, and flash flooding. Tonight, rain showers will continue on into the day tomorrow. We could also see some foggy conditions as well. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: We are now in July, crazy how fast June went by. In terms of your weather, relief from the mugginess is in sight as a cold front is expected to swing in, dropping a soaking rainfall for the area as well as provide a more comfortable air-mass by Friday. Rain showers will be present from the morning to the evening with a stray thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High temps will be a few ticks below average in the mid 70s. Grey skies will likely be present with the rain. It will now be a tad more tolerable to be outdoors.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers could still be lingering around in the morning. The back half of the day could see partly cloudy skies, mixing in some sun. Dew point values will be a bit more tolerable as well. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s as well.

SATURDAY: We are starting to see an improvement in this weekend’s weather. Clouds will remain overhead but we should stay mainly dry. An isolated shower or two could fire up, but most of the day will remain dry. Temperatures will hover in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the 4th of July. Looks like the weather could start to improve starting Sunday and high pressure is expected to build back in. Backyard BBQs and outdoor activities look to be a go as of now. (We will revisit this by Friday with our best understanding) High temps will be in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: At the moment, we could see a sun filled and dry day in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures look to get back into the mid to upper 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey