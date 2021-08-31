Rain chances increase as we head deeper into the afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The weather pattern over the next two days will be best described as rain plagued and active. The remnants of Ida will be making its way up the Ohio Valley with the potential to produce flash flooding in part of our area. Grey skies will also be a theme. For your morning update, cloudy skies will reign supreme, with a stray shower possible in the AM hours. Current temps sit in the upper 60s if not low 70s right now with a sticky feeling in the air. We will not break the cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon hours, however we will be treated to abundant sunshine later this week. Aside from a stray shower in the morning hours, we will get a brief break in the rain department until the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures drop down to the mid/upper 70s for our afternoon high, thanks to the cold front that is slowly pushing through. Later this afternoon/evening, here comes Ida! Rounds of rain are likely to start and produce anywhere from 1-4″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible through Wednesday evening. Tonight, the rain showers will start and heavy bands of rain will start to form after midnight. The potential for flash flooding is present, as a flash flood watch will go into effect at 2 AM tomorrow and run until 2 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, post Hurricane Ida will have the Ohio Valley under its grips and produce heavy rain through the early morning hours into the afternoon. A good swath of rain is likely with rain totals ranging from 1-4″ as of now. The track of the system will dictate how much rain we will see. Temperatures only reach the lower 70s for our high but the tropical moisture will keep dew point values muggy and sticky. Weather conditions will vastly improve once we head into the overnight hours and welcome the sun back on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return, thanks to an upper level ridge, or area of high pressure building into our west. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that bright yellow orb. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s for our high with comfortable dew point values finally. Temperatures are actually below average for the beginning of September.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end the work-week. Thermometers will inch their way into the mid to upper 70s. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout. Head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather, even into the weekend.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. Temperatures get back to the upper 70s for the high. Muggy levels could get slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80 if not upper 70s. A stray shower is possible in the back half of the day.

LABOR DAY: Another mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the holiday. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for the time being with a chance for some showers in the afternoon. Muggy levels will be slightly sticky.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey