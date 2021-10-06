Rain chances increase for the end of the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Clouds building through the day with a high of 81.  There is a very small chance of a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Thursday:  A few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies. High of 78.

Friday:  Showers through the day with mostly cloudy skies.  High of 74.

Saturday:  Some showers in the first part of the day with clearing skies.  High of 73.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 77.

Monday: Times with clouds and sunshine, high of 78.

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter