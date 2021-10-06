Rain chances increase for the end of the week

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Clouds building through the day with a high of 81. There is a very small chance of a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Thursday: A few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies. High of 78.

Friday: Showers through the day with mostly cloudy skies. High of 74.

Saturday: Some showers in the first part of the day with clearing skies. High of 73.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 77.

Monday: Times with clouds and sunshine, high of 78.

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler