Rain chances increase Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: Partly clouds skies are expected to become mostly cloudy as we trek along into the afternoon. The clouds are expected to filter some sunlight this afternoon but will stay mostly cloudy. In terms of rain for your Wednesday, there is a small chance for isolated afternoon showers, but I expect that most if not all of the Ohio Valley will remain dry. Not a bad day but, it will feel muggy and warm again. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected as we head into Friday eve. The unseasonable weather will continue, as will the threat for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs around 86-88.