Rain chances increase Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and less humid, Lows 63-67.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with additional showers, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny then a few spotty showers, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker