Rain chances increase Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and less humid, Lows 63-67.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with additional showers, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then a few spotty showers, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

