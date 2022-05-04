(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Some showers are still leftover from last night but those will end around noon today. Mostly cloudy otherwise with a high of 61 degrees.

Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

Friday: Showers starting overnight and lasting through the day. As we get into the afternoon, thunderstorms could start to pop into the forecast as well. High of 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 61.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler