(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday:  Some showers are still leftover from last night but those will end around noon today.  Mostly cloudy otherwise with a high of 61 degrees.

Cinco de Mayo:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

Friday:  Showers starting overnight and lasting through the day.  As we get into the afternoon, thunderstorms could start to pop into the forecast as well.  High of 65.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with showers.  High of 61.

Mother’s Day:  Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler