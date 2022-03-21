7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The first full day of Spring was spectacular weather wise. The sun was out, the air was warm, a calm breeze gave it that slight chill for the early season. There really is not much to find a complaint about. High temperatures today were in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, the clouds will start to return with high pressure exiting out region. The clouds will act as an insulator, meaning temps will only dip down into the low 40s. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph. We will stay mainly cloudy for the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return for the Ohio Valley. Most of the daylight hours will dry with temperatures back in the lower 60s. Models have hinted at a few scattered showers moving in around lunchtime. Rain chances will also return towards the evening hours as our next weather system moves in. Winds will likely start to become breezy as well, generally blowing from the east around 5-10 mph. Gusts of 25 are most likely late in the day. Rain showers will likely stick around for the overnight hours and continue off/on for most of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with off and on rain showers for the area. There could be some pockets of heavy, steady rain at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible for areas in Ohio late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will likely be breezy as well with gusts of 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. High temps will be in the lower 60s. Wind activity will start to die down as well. Colder air will start to seep into the region overnight with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and 50s for daytime highs.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a stray chance for some leftover rain showers. High temps will be in the lower 50s. Winds will likely get breezy again.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s again. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark. No need worry, snowflake activity is not looking too promising right now.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with high temperatures a bit chilly, only maxing out in the mid 40s. Precip activity looks meek and minimal with high pressure returning to the area.

MONDAY: A few rays of sun possible for the new week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey