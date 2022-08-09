(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Showers and storms will stick around through the day again. The best chance for thunderstorms starts in the afternoon but is possible through the morning as well. The main concern with these storms a some heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding on an already saturated ground. Never drive through standing water. It will be warm and very humid again with a high of 84 degrees.

Wednesday: We should see a few showers through the day, but the best chance for rain is in the morning. There could still be some showers around in the afternoon/evening. High of 79 degrees.

Thursday: This is the turning point for the week as sunshine and lower humidity move back into the forecast. We have a slight chance for a few showers in the afternoon but the day will remain mainly dry. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be around for the day. High of 81.

Friday: Sunny with lower humidity, high of 76 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 79 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 81 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler