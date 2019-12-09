Rain continues on Monday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Soaking rain continues, windy, steady temperatures, Lows 42-44.
TUESDAY: Chance rain showers, then chance PM snow showers, temperatures falling, breezy, high achieved in AM with falling daytime temperatures around 36-38.
WEDNESDAY: Few AM snow flurries, mostly sunny and colder, Highs 30-33.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly, Highs near 35.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, chance late precipitation, Highs 42-45.
SATURDAY: Chance for rain showers, Highs near 46-48.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible, Highs near 45.
MONDAY: Clouds continue, Highs 41-43.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

