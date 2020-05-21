Rain continues to fall on Thursday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Continued clouds with several showers, mild, Highs 65-68.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with more steady/soaking rain, Lows 54-57.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.
SATURDAY: Some sunshine and warmer, a PM/evening shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm, stray afternoon thunderstorm, Highs 80-82.
MEMORIAL DAY: Summer-like with few clouds and very warm, Highs 82-85.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray PM thunderstorms, very warm, Highs 82-85.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer still with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-86.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman