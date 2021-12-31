Rain during the NYE celebrations?

(7 Day Forecast)

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy with some fog to start the morning. Some rain showers will start late in the day around 8-10pm. High of 56.

New Year’s Day: Rain showers through the entire day. There could be some localized flooding but the river is not expected to flood. High of 58.

Sunday: Some light rain and snow showers are possible through the day. High of 45.

Monday: Partly cloudy but much colder with a high of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler