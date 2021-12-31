Rain during the NYE celebrations?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

New Year’s Eve:  Mostly cloudy with some fog to start the morning.  Some rain showers will start late in the day around 8-10pm.  High of 56.

New Year’s Day:  Rain showers through the entire day.  There could be some localized flooding but the river is not expected to flood.  High of 58.

Sunday:  Some light rain and snow showers are possible through the day.  High of 45.

Monday: Partly cloudy but much colder with a high of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.  High of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter