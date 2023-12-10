WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a pristine weather day on Friday, the weather on Sunday will feature a different story.

A cold front and sequential rain activity will push through the Ohio Valley early Sunday morning.

This will bring a return of widespread scattered showers into the area.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to fall during the morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday.

Temperatures will be dropping through the day with daytime highs being reached at midnight. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the lower 40s.

Winds will also be breezy for the day, blowing around 10-15 mph with gusts of 40 possible.

This could be a record setting rainfall event for the Ohio Valley because the most rainfall measures on December 10th at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport is .95″ back in 1952.

Weather models are in agreement that the areas receives around 1-1.25 inches of precip into Monday morning.

As our winds shift and blow from the northwest Sunday evening/Monday morning, we will likely see a transition to snow showers.

The best chances for accumulation will be in the Ridges of Northern West Virginia (Preston and Tucker County).

A light dusting is possible on the high grassy areas locally, but as of now there are no forecasted impacts for the roadways in Eastern Ohio and The Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.