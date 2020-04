Rain, few storms and high wind today

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: High winds, rain and a few AM storms, high temperature falling to the 50s through afternoon, High 63-65.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, rain/snow mix after midnight, Highs 47-49.WEDNESDAY: AM snow, then showers possible, PM mix, Highs near 50.THURSDAY: AM flurries, partly sunny, Highs 50-52.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, showers, Highs 51-53.SATURDAY: Showers may linger, Highs 53-55.SUNDAY: Warming up, should dry up too, Highs around 60.