Showers off and on for Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Rain likely for morning then occasional pm showers, Highs 48-51.
TONIGHT: Few showers then staying cloudy, Lows 40-42.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain, changing to snow late, Highs 49-52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs 31-34.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy still, with stray snow flurries, Highs 30-33.
SATURDAY: Clouds remain, but calmer and drier and cold, Highs 28-31.
SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, but still chilly, Highs 35-38.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a nicer feeling day, Highs 47-50.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman