Showers off and on for Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Rain likely for morning then occasional pm showers, Highs 48-51.

TONIGHT: Few showers then staying cloudy, Lows 40-42.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain, changing to snow late, Highs 49-52.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs 31-34.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy still, with stray snow flurries, Highs 30-33.

SATURDAY: Clouds remain, but calmer and drier and cold, Highs 28-31.

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, but still chilly, Highs 35-38.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a nicer feeling day, Highs 47-50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman