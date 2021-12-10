Rain is on its way, but sunshine follows

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers starting in the afternoon and more widespread showers starting later in the evening. High of 55 with breezy conditions starting Friday night. Gusts could reach up to 23mph.

Saturday: Rain and storms rolling through the area in the morning. Most should taper off by the afternoon. The high of 64 will be reached early on and cool off into the 40s after the rain moves through. Winds out of the South at 17-20mph and gusts up to 37mph make it a windy day overall.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 50.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 54.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 58.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 63.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler