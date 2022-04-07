7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another grey and boring day for the Ohio Valley. It really seems monotonous with all the cloud coverage around. The only “excitement” we have is rain moving in and out of the region. We have not had a fully dry day at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport with at least a trace of precip if not more the first 7 days of April. That trend could extend into the next work week too. Temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 50s, so at least we have been sitting seasonal for early April standards. Rain showers held off till close lunchtime and we will stick with them for the rest of the evening. Tonight, scattered rain showers will likely start to wrap up closer to midnight. Clouds will stay around to begin Friday morning with perhaps a little sun. Temps dip down closer to average if not slightly cooler, to the mid to upper 30s. There could be a slight chill in the morning air tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Another weather system will move in to end our gloomy and dreary work-week. To make conditions worse, it will start to get colder, thanks to a dip in the upper-level air pattern. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s with a few spots getting near 50 degrees. Scattered rain showers are likely for the afternoon and evening hours. A changeover is possible as temperatures drop to below freezing in the mid to low levels of the atmosphere, meaning a return of snow flurries.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. A few pockets of flurries are possible in the morning then as the day progresses, it will change to all rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark, meaning a few scattered flurries are possible for the early AM hours. The best chances to see snowflakes will be in the higher terrain areas with most of us staying as rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we head into the end of the weekend. Sunshine and warmer air is expected to return for the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Rain activity looks to return yet again next week.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy will describe sky coverage. The good news is, we see a drastic warm-up for the Ohio Valley! This is the Spring-like weather everyone wants, as daytime highs soar into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and a return of the April showers, mainly for the afternoon. High temps will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue for mid-week. High temps stay in the 70s.

THURSDAY: The best chance for widespread rain will come later in the work-week. Temperatures remain in the mid 70s for now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey