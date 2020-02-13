Rain lightens up then changes to snow

1  of  2
Flood Watch for Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties in WV until 7 a.m.

TODAY: AM rain to mix, then snow showers in afternoon, Highs 35-38.
TONIGHT: Few snow showers, light accumulation, windy and frigid, Lows 17-20.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and dry, but very cold, Highs 22-25.
SATURDAY: Even more sunshine and dry, slightly warmer, Highs 37-40.
SUNDAY: Several clouds but mostly dry still, Highs 42-45.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix, dry and milder, Highs 46-49.
TUESDAY: Nice feel, but cloudy with rain likely, Highs 50-53.
WEDNESDAY: Turning cooler with few rain/snow showers, Highs 36-39.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

