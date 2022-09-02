Friday: Mix of Clouds and sun for your Feel Good Friday. Expect to see some sunshine throughout the day, but also some cloud cover that will thicken throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight. 84 degrees here in Wheeling, so expect to see your high temperatures today sitting in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy for the start of your weekend. High temperatures in the lower 80’s, with a couple spotty pm showers possible.

Sunday: Sunday is a better chance to see rain. Mostly Cloudy skies with scattered thundershowers throughout the day. High temperatures below normal sitting in the upper 70’s.

Monday: Scattered thundershowers continue for Labor Day on Monday. Otherwise mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, 75 degrees here in Wheeling.

Tuesday: Clearing out a little bit for your Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies with the chance for an isolated shower. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Rain free as we move into the middle of the week. Partly Cloudy for your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70’s, some areas could sit in the lower 80’s as well.

Thursday: Skies clearing out for your Thursday. Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures sitting right around 80 degrees.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick