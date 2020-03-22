Rain moves in on Sunday night

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain developing later, breezy, Lows around 40.
MONDAY: Rain showers for much of the day, Highs 50-52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, Highs around 55.
WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, Highs 58-60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, rain showers, Highs near 63-65.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm possible, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Rain likely, thunderstorms possible, Highs 62-64.
SUNDAY: Becoming drier, partly sunny, Highs 57-59.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

