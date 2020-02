TODAY: Slick am commute, scattered snow showers, 1-3 inches snow plus wind, Highs 33-35. TONIGHT: Snow showers tapering off, little or no extra accumulation, Lows 25-27. SATURDAY: Still chilly, am flurries then drier, Highs 35-39. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and drier until rain by late evening, Highs 40-43. MONDAY: Clouds remain with rain showers returning, Highs 46-49. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, milder, Highs 43-46. WEDNESDAY: Breaks in clouds, a bit milder with showers, Highs 41-44. THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 40.

--WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman