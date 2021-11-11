Rain moving in later today

Weather
Veterans Day:  Mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine peeking through.  Showers starting after dinner with a high of 68.  Breezy conditions are expected with winds out of the S at 9-14mph and gusts up to 24mph.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 56 and breezy.

Saturday:  A chance for some mix in the morning with mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 43.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers.  High of 43.

Monday: A few flurries are possible with a high of 42 and mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 47.

Wednesday: Mix of sunshine and clouds, high of 54.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

