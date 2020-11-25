Rain relief is on the way for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week and Thanksgiving Eve. Well the talking point about today will be the rain. Rain showers look to play a prominent role as a low pressure systems makes its way into the Ohio Valley. Rain looks to start to our north in the mid morning hours then becoming widespread in the afternoon. There could be some pockets of heavier rain but as of now, flooding is not a concern because we are in abnormally dry conditions in the Ohio Valley. Our high temperature will top off around 52-54 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south around 10-15mph as well, just enough to make it feel cooler outside. The rain will continue on overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, but will subside by sunrise. Estimated rainfall totals will be around a quarter to three quarters of an inch. One more day!

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving! Turkey day is finally here! Some areas could see a stray shower in the early morning hours but we should be wrapping up the rain by the mid morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. A typical cloudy day for the Northeast.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying with the trend of the cloudy skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: As of now the best looking day is shaping up to be Sunday, where we see mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer than average temperatures. Our high temperature top off around 51-53 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as of now. Looking almost 8 days ahead, I would not be surprised if we saw a cool down with high temperatures in the lower 30s by the time Wednesday rolls around. However temps on Monday will be in the mid to low 40 and a chance of some mixed precipitation is possible.

TUESDAY: Clouds look to return as we head into the month of December. We will kick off the month with some cold weather. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s for highs and we could see some snowflakes falling in the skies.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey