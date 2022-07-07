7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few spotty sprinkles were around early in the day as our weak stationary boundary crawled through Ohio and West Virginia. Cloud coverage was around early in the day with clearing skies closer to lunchtime. Dew point temperatures were back in the sticky and muggy category, which made it rather uncomfortable to be outside with the lack of wind. The sunshine this afternoon allowed temperatures to get back into the mid-80s for daytime highs. It was nice weather to cool off by a pool if you were able to do so. The calm weather will stick around for the rest of the day. Tonight, cloud coverage will start to increase from the west as our next dose of rain works in. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s with calm winds. A few patches of fog are possible.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the end of the next week, with a chance for rain showers. Scattered showers will likely be the scenario yet again with the best timeframe being the afternoon and evening hours. Temps will remain in the lower 80s. Overnight into early Saturday morning will also see a return of the rain activity. Dew point temperatures will start to taper down for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with chances for rain in the early morning hours of the day, but most of the region stays dry. The afternoon will start to clear out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a good day to be outside since we have not been able to enjoy the outdoors as much this week.

SUNDAY: High pressure finally returns, allowing for sunshine back across the Ohio Valley skies. Temperature wise, we will stay in the lower 80s with dew point temperatures returning to the comfortable category.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A good day to be outside and soak up the sunshine if you are able to.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: More chances for rain across the Ohio Valley. The active air pattern looks to settle in our region yet again. Temperature wise, we remain in the mid to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the ladder half of the work-week. Temperature wise we will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey