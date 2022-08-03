7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, and high heat for the Ohio Valley today. We are sandwiched in between two areas of strong high pressure, leading to the sunny conditions. Due to the high heat and oppressively high dew point temperatures, fair weather cumulus clouds are starting to bubble up this afternoon. It was a comfortable start to the day with morning temps in the mid-60s. Since then, we skyrocketed to the upper 80s. Heat index values are in the mid to low 90s. As we continue this evening, patchy clouds will start to break apart with clear skies for the overnight hours. Tonight, not a whole lot going on in the weather world. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Winds will blow from the south around 5 mph. There could be some patchy fog as we head into the early morning hours Thursday.

THURSDAY: A return of filtered sunshine early in the day for the Ohio Valley as temperatures stay hot. Cloud coverage will return for the lunchtime hours with an increasing chance for showers and storms late in the day. We will see daytime highs back in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be back in the muggy category, which could make heat index values approaching the mid-90s again.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain in the forecast. Precip is likely to be around for the morning and afternoon hours. There will likely be some heavier pockets of rain with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds could become a bit more prominent later in the day.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some scattered showers thanks to an active upper air pattern. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of rain in the forecast. Daytime highs stay in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air likely in the Ohio Valley. We could see a few scattered showers. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Grey and cloudy with chances for rain. Daytime highs sit in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy for mid week with cooler air possible. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

