Rain returns for week’s end

7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy by dawn, not as cold, Lows 27-30.
FRIDAY: Clouds return with light rain or snow showers, Highs 43-46.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain likely, mild, Highs 43-46.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Chance for mixing showers continues, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Rain and snow mix showers likely, Highs 38-41.
WEDNESDAY: Drying out some with peeks of sunshine, Highs 32-34.
THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny and dry, Highs 34-37.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman