Rain returns for week’s end

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Bitter AM, Some sun mixed with clouds, still dry and chilly, Highs 39-42.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Lows 27-30.FRIDAY: Clouds return with light rain or snow showers, Highs 43-46.SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain likely, mild, Highs 43-46.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers, Highs 37-40.MONDAY: Chance for mixing showers continues, Highs 38-40.TUESDAY: Rain and snow mix showers likely, Highs 38-41.WEDNESDAY: Drying out some with peeks of sunshine, Highs 32-34.