Rain returns Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds and not as cold, Lows 28-32.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 36-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 35-39.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 34-38.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker