Rain returns Friday

TONIGHT: More clouds and not as cold, Lows 28-32.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 48-50.

SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 36-40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold, Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 35-39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 34-38.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

