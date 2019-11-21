Rain returns late in the day

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Increasing clouds, warming up before late-day showers, Highs 54-56.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with light showers, breezy, Lows 44-46.
FRIDAY: AM clouds/showers, then clearing and colder, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain, snow late, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 46-49.
TUESDAY: Warming back up with broken clouds, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers, Highs 52-55.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman