Rain returns late in the day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds, warming up before late-day showers, Highs 54-56.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with light showers, breezy, Lows 44-46.
FRIDAY: AM clouds/showers, then clearing and colder, Highs 48-50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again with afternoon rain, snow late, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 41-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and nice, Highs 46-49.
TUESDAY: Warming back up with broken clouds, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers, Highs 52-55.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter