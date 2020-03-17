Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Rain returns late Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and a little colder, Lows 32-36.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some late-day showers, Highs 56-60.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 70-72.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-44.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 44-48.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 50-52.

TUESDAY: More clouds with possible late-day showers, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter