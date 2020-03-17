Rain returns late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and a little colder, Lows 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some late-day showers, Highs 56-60.
THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 70-72.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 40-44.
SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 44-48.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 50-52.
TUESDAY: More clouds with possible late-day showers, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker