Rain returns Saturday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 36-40.

SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon and evening showers, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with warmer temperatures, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: More clouds with showers developing, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 63-67

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter