Rain returns Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold, Lows 26-30.
SATURDAY: More clouds then rain showers, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 41-45.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 50-52
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 54-58.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds, breezy with showers, Highs 46-50.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 43-47.
BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny, cold and dry, Highs 44-48.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker