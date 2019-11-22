Rain returns Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold, Lows 26-30.

SATURDAY: More clouds then rain showers, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 41-45.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 50-52

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 54-58.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds, breezy with showers, Highs 46-50.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 43-47.

BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny, cold and dry, Highs 44-48.

