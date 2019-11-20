Rain returns Thursday Evening

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two, Lows 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds and continued cool, Highs 43-47.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then late-day showers, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy then a few showers, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 41-45.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 46-50.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker