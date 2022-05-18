(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: A little sunshine will start the morning before clouds build through the morning. We will see some rain possibilities around lunchtime but most of the rain will hold off until around dinnertime. From there that will continue into the overnight hours. High of 74.

Thursday: A few spotty showers could start the morning as you head out the door but most of it should be wrapped up by then. We will see clouds starting to part as we go through the day so expect some sunshine coming back into the forecast. High of 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 88. There will be some showers starting in the evening and then lasting overnight.

Sunday: Showers start off the morning but should wrap up by the afternoon. High of 73.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler